LOS ANGELES — Oh, the Rams.

You don't have to look far in St. Louis to find someone ready and willing to bash Stan Kroenke's football team. After they bolted for the coast, the Rams have become public enemy number one.

But now, something has happened that the entire country can jump on board with.

This photo started circulating online the past few days, appearing to show the new Rams' logo on a hat. It was widely roasted but wasn't confirmed to be real or not.

That is until Yahoo NFL reporter Charles Robinson confirmed the new logo was in fact legitimate on Twitter and Sunday night wrote, "So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts?"

And oh yeah, the internet has some thoughts.

There are really just too many great tweets roasting the new logo, but I'll drop a few in here.

A lot of people have made the claim that this actually looks more like a Chargers logo, instead of something for the Rams. I can't disagree.

Others also mentioned how the incorporation of the horn kind of looks like the Gateway Arch...

And my hands down favorite take of all comes from former St. Louis Ram Chris Long, whose entire thread on the subject is fantastic.

I think it's pretty clear now that when the Rams left for Los Angeles, they left their sense of taste (among other things) here in St. Louis.

