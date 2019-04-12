ST. LOUIS — We are less than three months from the first St. Louis Battlehawks game, and the launch of the revamped XFL.

The team has already revealed their logo and team colors, some of their players and their schedule. On Tuesday, the team revealed their uniforms.

There were no big surprises, with the team sporting royal blue and silver with the logo wrapping around the entirety of the helmet.

The eight-team league is divided into four-team divisions, East and West.

The XFL East features the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers.

The XFL West features the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

Every game will be air on national television. Each team will host five home games. Click here to view the full schedule.

XFL tickets will be available to the general public Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. Click here to learn more about tickets.

