Week 8 of Tackle Hunger collects over 7,000 pounds of food

Week 8 of Tackle Hunger sees a new leader in total pounds of non-perishable food collected.

ST. LOUIS — In Week 8 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, Lutheran North and Lutheran St. Charles collected over 7,000 pounds of food.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head-to-head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

Lutheran North collected 1,058 pounds of food, and Lutheran St. Charles is our new Tackle Hunger leader with 6,720 pounds of donated food. In total, the high schools combine for 7,778 pounds of non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $13,611.50.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 1,945 people for one day! All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

On the field, Lutheran St. Charles beat Lutheran North 20-18.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.