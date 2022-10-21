Week 9 of Tackle Hunger collects nearly $2,000 worth of food

In total, the two high schools combined for 1,105 pounds of non-perishable food.

BALLWIN, Mo. — In Week 9 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, Rockwood Summit and Parkway West high schools collected nearly $2,000 worth of food.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools in the game of the week competing head-to-head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

Week 9 saw Rockwood Summit and Parkway West go head-to-head to see which team could collect the most non-perishable food for Operation Food Search.

Parkway West collected 108 pounds of food, and Rockwood Summit collected 997 pounds of food. In total, the two high schools combined for 1,105 pounds of non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $1,933.75.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 276 people for one day! All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

On the field, Rockwood Summit won 22-21 over Parkway West.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.

So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 34,877 pounds of food for Operation Food Search.