For the second straight year, a St. Louisan will get his name on the Stanley Cup

The St. Louis to the NHL pipeline is stronger than ever, and for the second year in a row a St. Louisan will lift the Stanley Cup

ST. LOUIS — The hockey community is as vibrant as ever in St. Louis, and it's about to welcome another Stanley Cup champion to the club... or perhaps a two-time champ.

With the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning facing off in the Eastern Conference Final and the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights facing off in the Western Conference Final, it's guaranteed a St. Louisan will lift the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

Of course, hometown hero Pat Maroon won it all with the Blues in 2019, but now three others have joined him as possible St. Louis-born champions.

Forward Scott Mayfield with the Islanders, forward and former Blue Paul Stastny with the Golden Knights and goaltender and former Blue Ben Bishop with the Stars also have a shot to raise the Cup.

Stastny and Bishop are Chaminade alumns, Mayfield went to Webster Groves and Maroon of course is the pride of Oakville.

(Stastny was born in Canada, but moved to St. Louis and went to school here.)

All four are alumni of the AAA Blues youth hockey program, which has helped produce numerous NHL players over the years.

Defenseman Chris Butler, another Chaminade graduate, was also a part of the Stanley Cup winning Blues in 2019.