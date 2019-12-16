ST. LOUIS — It's never been a secret just how passionate and dedicated Blues fans are when it comes to supporting their team. But now, the fan base is getting some national love as well.

Forbes recently came out with their "NHL's Best Fans" list for 2019, and the Blues have cracked the top 10. They're at number seven to be exact.

The Magazine said they based their list off local television ratings, stadium attendance, secondary ticket market demand, merchandise sales and social media reach.

The Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets were numbers 10 through eight, respectively, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins were numbers six through one.

The Blues' run to the Stanley Cup certainly put them on more radars around the country, and showed just how passionate hockey fans in St. Louis can be.

The Stanley Cup championship parade certainly demonstrated the love St. Louis has for its hockey team.

