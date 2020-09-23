Forces on the Fairways Golf Tournament helps wounded veterans get back on the course

"what this has done is it's given me my life back," Combs said. "It allows me to get out there and play a sport that I love"

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Monday marked the third annual Forces on the Fairways Golf Tournament, which was established by the Palozola Foundation in 2018.

"To commemorate our nephew who sadly passed away due to PTSD suicide," Palozola Foundation co-founder Sally Cherre said. "And so we decided at that point that we wanted to continue his idea of having a golf tournament."

The tournament is the main fundraiser within the Palozola Foundation that is used to assist United States Veterans in the St. Louis area.

Forces on the Fairways raised more than $48,000 over the past two years, and sold out for the third year straight with 144 registered players.

The money raised will be used to assist veterans in a variety of ways.

From partnering with area veteran help organizations to address PTSD issues, to partnering with golf courses to increase accessibility for wounded Veterans through the purchase of handicapped golf carts.

"We have been able to donate two handicap accessible golf carts to two area golf courses, and a handicap accessible practice chair to an area driving range," founder Maria Palozola said.

U.S. Veteran Jeff Combs was paralyzed in 2012 while enlisted in the Marine Corps, and said the handicap accessible golf cart has given him the chance to continue living life to the fullest.