NEW YORK — Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri has been fined $2,419.35, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for spearing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot during NHL Game No. 556 in Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 21, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 9:18 of the second period. Fabbri was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

St. Louis visits Los Angeles after Pietrangelo's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-8-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (15-19-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host St. Louis after Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals in the Blues' 5-2 win against the Sharks.

The Kings are 10-13-1 in conference play. Los Angeles has surrendered 30 power-play goals, killing 74.6% of opponent chances.

The Blues are 16-2-3 in Western Conference play. St. Louis has scored 25 power-play goals, converting on 22.3% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, St. Louis won 5-2. Brayden Schenn scored two goals for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 14 goals, adding 18 assists and recording 32 points. Adrian Kempe has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-nine in 37 games played this season. Jaden Schwartz has scored four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Lewis: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Ivan Barbashev: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (illness), Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

'This is for real' - journeyman Aliu sparks hockey reckoning

Akim Aliu tells The Associated Press he wasn't expecting his tweets to go viral in sparking a reckoning regarding race and coaching practices in hockey.



The Nigerian-born Aliu has gone from minor-league journeyman to a having his voice resonate throughout the NHL.



Aliu's allegations have led to Bill Peters' resigning as coach of the Calgary Flames.



Commissioner Gary Bettman has moved to strengthen the NHL's personal conduct policies regarding racism and bullying. Aliu says he believes it will all be worth it if it means he has made a difference.





