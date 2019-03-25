PHOENIX (AP) — Greg Holland has earned the closer's job with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Holland returned from Tommy John surgery and led the NL with 41 saves for Colorado in 2017. He was 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA with St. Louis and Washington last season, when he earned $14 million. He has a 2.83 ERA in eight major league seasons and has reached 40 saves three times.

The 33-year-old right-hander agreed to a deal with the Diamondbacks on Jan. 31 that calls for a $3.25 million base salary and allows him to earn an additional $3.5 million in performance bonuses: $1 million for games and $2.5 million for games finished.

He has a 12.27 ERA in four appearances this spring training and has given up two homers in 3 2/3 innings. Holland won out Sunday over right-handers Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano. The job opened when Brad Boxberger left to sign with Kansas City.

Bradley and Hirano, who will open the season as setup men, had three saves apiece last year. Hirano, a closer from 2013-17 with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific League, was 4-3 with a 2.44 ERA in his first season with the Diamondbacks in 2018. Bradley was 4-5 with a 3.64 ERA in 76 appearances last year. Both he and Hirano were among the top six in the NL in appearances.

Holland would get $50,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30 games; $100,000 apiece for 35, 40, 45 and 50; and $200,000 each for 55 and 60. He would earn $50,000 each for 15 and 20 games finished; $150,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35 and 40; $300,000 each for 45 and 50; and $600,000 apiece for 55 and 60.

