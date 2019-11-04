Things haven't been going so will for former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal in Washington.

The hard-throwing righty was dominant at one time for the Cardinals, notching 121 saves and holding a 2.99 ERA in his time in St. Louis, but an elbow injury and resulting Tommy John surgery forced him to start over.

Now he's a Washington National, and off to one of the worst starts to a season in the history of baseball.

Rosenthal failed to record an out in his first four appearances this season, giving up seven runs.

Finally, in his fifth appearance of the season on Wednesday, he recorded an out on the second batter he faced.

He did later give up another run, but after 11 batters to start the year.

Rosenthal now has an official ERA. It's 72.00.

