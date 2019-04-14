The recruiting train just continues to roll for Travis Ford and the SLU Billikens.

On Sunday evening 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano confirmed former Chaminade Red Devil Mike Lewis has committed to come back and play for his hometown SLU Billikens.

Lewis spent the end of last season sitting out at Nevada, after transferring from Duquesne.

In almost three full seasons at Duquesne, Lewis averaged 12.9 points per game.

If he's approved to join the SLU team immediately, Lewis will join East St. Louis star Terrence Hargrove Jr., St. Mary's smooth point guard Yuri Collins, SWIC transfer Javonte Perkins and Florida shooting guard Gibson Jimerson as newcomers on the team.

The Billikens upset the rest of the A-10 on their way to the tournament title and a berth in the NCAA tournament this past season.