ST. LOUIS — The hype continues to build across St. Louis as the BattleHawks prepare for the home opener at the Dome on Sunday afternoon.

While many of the fans are still getting familiar with the St. Louis roster, there are two names that may stand out above the rest.

Former University of Missouri football players L'Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas are back on the same roster for the first time since graduation.

The pair played four years together at Mizzou, and haven't missed a beat.

St. Louis Fans stick it to Kroenke selling out the dome for the Battlehawks home opener ST. LOUIS - After nearly five years, there will finally be a home professional football game at The Dome at America's Center. You could say they've got the best selling merchandise of any team, sold out the lower bowl of the dome and have one of the biggest followings of any XFL franchise at this point.

