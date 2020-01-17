The Major League Baseball sign-stealing saga got a new wrinkle on Friday.

Former pitcher, and 1993 AL Cy Young Award Winner, Jack McDowell, took to WFNZ-AM radio in Charlotte to accuse former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa of implementing an illegal camera-based sign-stealing scheme with the Chicago White Sox in the 1980's.

"I'm gonna whistle blow this now because I'm getting tired of this crap," McDowell said on the radio.

La Russa managed the White Sox from 1979 to 1986. McDowell didn't debut with the white Sox until 1987.

This comes on the heels of the Astros bombshell earlier this week, and subsquent firings of A.J. Hinch and Jeff Lunhow in Houston, Alex Cora in Boston and Carlos Beltran in New York.

