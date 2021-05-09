Fort Zumwalt North and DASA para-athlete strives to make 2024 U.S. Paralympic team

Now, Jeffrey Files is training through DASA with the goal of becoming a 2024 U.S. Paralympian

ST. LOUIS — Family and coaches describe Fort Zumwalt North para-athlete Jeffrey Files as determined and fearless.

In June, Files placed first at the track and field state championship in the para-100, para-200, and para-400 meter races. Making school history as the first freshman to win three para-track events.

“It was a great feeling, you know, getting to compete through all that and placing first was a great experience,” Jeffrey Files said. “Nothing else like it in the world.”

His journey to get here wouldn’t be easy.

“He was born with spina bifida,” Jeffrey’s father Jeff Files said. “His spinal cord was tethered. He had deformed vertebrates that kind of pinched his spine off, and gave him paralysis in his lower limbs.”

It changed his lifestyle physically, but it never stopped him from striving for a dream.

“Since he was a baby, if he wanted something he figured out a way to get it,” Jeff Files said.

He wanted to play sports.

“His two older brothers, he kind of always looked up them,” Jeff Files said. “They played sports, so he wanted to. Actually, he wanted to play football.”

Able-bodied football wouldn’t be possible physically. But Jeffrey Files’s mental strength outmatched anyone on the field.

So, following an invite, he looked into sports with the Disabled Athletes Sports Association (DASA).

DASA serves as a sports association where, “where everyone who lives with a physical disability is given the opportunity to participate in adaptive sports, recreational programs, and fitness activities designed to improve self-esteem, strength, independence, and well-being while instilling family values.”

“And they thought he was a pretty good athlete, so they put him in a track chair, and he was pretty good at that,” Jeff Files said. “It kind of escalated from there.”

“To be honest, I didn’t even realize there were sports like this until I got into DASA,” Jeffrey Files said.

“He’s an athlete that you want on your team,” DASA Program Director Meghan Morgan said. “He’s always at practice working his hardest. Whatever you give him he says, ‘No problem, I got that,’ and he goes out and gives him his 100 percent all the time.”

Soon enough, Jeffrey Files was competing nationally through DASA in more than four para-track and field events.

He also swam and began playing sled hockey for the St. Louis Blues sled hockey team.

In 2020, Jeffrey Files made the Fort Zumwalt North varsity track and field team as a freshman para-athlete.

“I was very proud of him, and of course proud of all my kids, but you know he’s kind of a shining star,” Jeff Files said.

Jeffrey Files said in the end, it’s never been about what he’s not been able to do. It’s everything he’s capable of, and all he is able to do.

“There are everything to me,” Jeffrey Files said. “It’s a good experience to get out, and get on the track, and get moving.”

Now, Jeffrey Files is training through DASA with the goal of becoming a 2024 U.S. Paralympian.

Jeff Files said he believes in his son, and is continually motivated by Jeffrey’s determination, humble demeanor, and hard work.