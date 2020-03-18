ST. LOUIS — It's unsure when we'll get back to normal in the sports world after all games were halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but until then, we can look back on some of the great moments our local teams have given us.

FOX Sports Midwest, who carries both the Blues and Cardinals broadcasts, announced it will be filling programming with some of the best Cardinals and Blues games that it has.

FSM announced on Twitter its first slate of games that will re-air.

"Until sports return, we'll be replaying Blues and Cardinals games. We hope these serve as a brief diversion, and remind us of the teams and moments that bring our community together. We'll start with great games from the past year," FOX Sports Midwest tweeted.

Here's the first lineup of games that will re-air:

Wednesday, March 18 at 6 and 8 p.m. - Cardinals at Brewers from March 29, 2019. Paul Goldschmidt's three home run game in his second game as a Cardinal.

Thursday, March 19 at 6 and 8 p.m. - Stars at Blues from Oct. 5, 2019. Blues rally from a 2-1 deficit with two goals in the third.

Friday, March 20 at 6 and 8 p.m. - Cubs at Cardinals from June 2, 2019. Adam Wainwright goes eight scoreless against Chicago.

Saturday, March 21 at 6 and 8 p.m. - Blues at Maple Leafs from Oct. 7, 2019. Alex Pietrangelo's third period goal gets the Blues the win.

Sunday, March 22 at 6 and 8 p.m. - Giants at Cardinals from Sept. 3, 2019. Flaherty throws eight innings of one-hit baseball.

The Blues also announced a few more games that are slated to appear on the schedule.

Tuesday, March 24 at 6 and 8 p.m. - Kings at Blues from Oct. 24, 2019

Thursday, March 26 at 6 and 8 p.m. - Blues at Senators from Oct. 10, 2019

Saturday, March 28 at 6 and 8 p.m. - Avalanche at Blues from Oct. 21, 2019

