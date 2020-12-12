Francis Howell Central opens 2020 season against a hopeful Francis Howell North team

Francis Howell Central is opening its season with a road game against Francis Howell North Knights

ST. PETERS, Mo. — On Friday, Francis Howell Central will open the 2020 winter season by paying a visit to the Francis Howell North Knights (1-1).

The Spartans were knocked out of the 2019-2020 season by Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 5 District 7 tournament.

For Francis Howell North, this game may only be their third of the season, but it means more than that.

Last season, the Knights walked away with one victory from the regular season.

Their second game of 2020 resulted in a 47-40 victory over Fort Zumwalt West, which means a win tonight would already be a breath of fresh air.

The Knights have had help from sophomore forward Ryan Murdock, who’s averaging 10 points and 14 rebounds through the first two games.

Unlike teams playing in St. Louis County, these two teams will not be required to wear a face mask while playing on the court.

Players will be asked to wear a mask on the bench and during breaks or timeouts.