ST. LOUIS — For the last quarter of a century, on Christmas night 5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano has unveiled his list of the ten most intriguing sports figures in the region for the year.

10: Pat Maroon

When a kid from South County scores one of the biggest goals in Blues history, he's making the list. No questions asked.

9: Mike Shildt

Never played a lick in the big leagues, but voted the best manager in the National League. Players want to play for this man.

8: Lovie Smith

A funny thing happened to Lovie on his way to getting fired. He didn't. Instead he kind of resurrected the Illinois football program. Unpack your bags, coach.

7: Travis Ford

23 wins, an NCAA tournament appearance and wonderful local recruiting. SLU has themselves a ball coach.

6: Carolyn Kindle Betz

If her family doesn't get involved, there is no MLS in St. Louis. The league's only female owner, she looks to be perfect for the job.

Watch: Frank picks his 10 most intriguing for 2019

5: Ryan O'Reilly

He won the Conn Smythe and the Cup. He changed the culture with his work ethic. Thanks for coming, Ryan.

4: Laila Anderson

The mark of greatness is to be known for your first name. But she's more about courage and inspiration. Don't go changing, girl.

3: Jack Flaherty

Of all the people in the big leagues who pitched after the all-star break, he did it better. Better than all of them. Better than almost anyone in history. And he's so young and for the time being, affordable.

2: Craig Berube

In an organization who has employed some of the best coaches in the annals of the sport, it was this man who delivered the Cup. He will never be forgotten.

1: Jordan Binnington

The Kurt Warner of 2019. Fourth on the depth chart, a little older than most rookies, succinct with his words, sensational with his stick and scintillating on the way to the Cup.

