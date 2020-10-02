JUPITER, Fla. — I don’t know exactly how many of these Spring Trainings I have covered. I know it’s not quite as many as Rick Hummel from the Post Dispatch. He is on 43 years and counting.

In fact, for the first 15 years, I didn’t go that much. It’s right in the heart of basketballl season and I was coaching the three kids. So when Mike Bush asked about going, I always volunteered Trey Wingo and Malcolm Briggs for the job. Rene Knott went quite a bit also and I never complained a bit. Coaching the kids remains my number one thrill in sports.

However, now I love coming. Monday, it really struck me looking around and seeing that Cardinal baseball tradition up close and personal.

How about Jose Oquendo still teaching the game? He began going to Spring Training as a player almost 40 years ago. He played for Whitey and worked for Tony. George Kissell is still alive, he is just in Jose’s body.

Then you see Yadier Molina working like he’s still trying to make the team. And Yadi working with younger players is something to see.

The thing that jumped out the most was Kolten Wong’s work ethic. He was running wind sprints on the back field. He didn’t like the way he was running. He asked a trainer to video tape him so they could work on his arm movements to become more efficient and less stiff. Ten minutes later, they had solved the problem. This is a 29-year-old Gold Glove second baseman who asked for help on how to run.

Watch: Tyler O'Neill is just waiting for his opportunity to mash

He came to our interview drenched in sweat and explained that he observed the way Tiger Woods was always obsessed with tweaking his swing. And if Tiger can do it, so can he with his running style.

The story to watch will be Matt Carpenter. 34-year-old players coming off the worst season of their careers usually decline, in fact, almost always. Carpenter feels he has something left. He is bigger and stronger. He's five pounds heavier with the same body fat. His 36 home run season was sensational, but it made him into a dead pull hitter. He became an All-Star by hitting the ball to all fields. He plans on doing a lot of that this season. Any player who personally apologizes for his play is worth rooting for, don’t you think?

Watch: Matt Carpenter talks about 2020

I like Mike Shildt. On a one to ten in terms of communication, he’s an 11. He is that way with players and with media. Today, he told me his mother Elizabeth, who passed away six days before the Manager of the Year Award was announced, knew he was going to win. Shildt will be married in early march to the love of his life, Michelle. And yes, she got a big thumbs up from his mother.

Watch: Get to know Cardinals' prospect Matthew Liberatore

Finally, if you are coming to Jupiter, I have a food suggestion. I rarely order the same thing twice at a restaurant, unless it’s the Lemon Pepper Garlic Wings at Lester's. However, I have the same percentages of ordering a single item that Larry Bird had at the free throw line at Jumby Bay Island Grill in Jupiter. It’s the Mahi-mahi trio. You have this huge spectacular slab of fresh Mahi-mahi with some awesome scallops, off the charts shrimp with a wonderful home made dressing. The last 20 days I have been here. I have had that salad 18 times. Only Rene Knott has a higher percentage with a hamburger and fries.

So long from Jupiter.

More Cardinals news

RELATED: New Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim is a spring training rock star

RELATED: Taking a look at the 18 pitchers in Cardinals camp for the first time

RELATED: Cardinals announce $6 ticket flash sale

RELATED: The top 10 things to watch for as the Cardinals head to spring training

RELATED: Cardinals claim lefty Ricardo Sánchez on waivers from Mariners

RELATED: Cardinals unveil 2020 Hall of Fame ballot

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Cards spring training questions, Canton justice for Bruce, the XFL is here and college hoops stretch run

RELATED: Cardinals single-game tickets go on sale Friday