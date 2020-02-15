Our sports team was all over the area Friday night getting the best high school games in the area.

From Red Bud, Illinois to Oakville, Missouri we have you covered.

Watch: Full Friday Night Prep Rally Highlights

Watch: Mehlville at Oakville

Watch: O'fallon at Belleville East

Watch: CBC at SLUH

Watch: Belleville West at East St. Louis

Watch: Carlyle at Columbia

Watch: Okawville at Red Bud

Watch: Liberty at Fort Zumwalt North

Watch: Kirkwood at Parkway North

