Our sports team was all over the area Friday night getting the best high school games in the area.
From Red Bud, Illinois to Oakville, Missouri we have you covered.
Watch: Full Friday Night Prep Rally Highlights
Watch: O'fallon at Belleville East
Watch: Belleville West at East St. Louis
Watch: Liberty at Fort Zumwalt North
Watch: Kirkwood at Parkway North
More Prep Coverage
RELATED: Friday Night Prep Rally - February 7
RELATED: Friday night prep rally highlights: January 31
RELATED: Friday night prep rally hoops highlights: January 10
RELATED: Highland Shootout remains one of the top tournaments in the country for prep basketball talent
RELATED: The 10 St. Louis area high school hoops stars you should go watch this winter