It's high school football season in St. Louis, and once again the area isn't short on electrifying talent and some of the best teams in the state.
We got out to nine games on week three on September 13, with much better weather than we had to deal with in week one.
Watch: Our entire Prep Rally coverage
Watch: Webster Groves at Ladue
Watch: St. Dominic at Cardinal Ritter
Watch: Mehlville at Hazelwood West
