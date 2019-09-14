It's high school football season in St. Louis, and once again the area isn't short on electrifying talent and some of the best teams in the state.

We got out to nine games on week three on September 13, with much better weather than we had to deal with in week one.

Watch: Our entire Prep Rally coverage

Watch: Webster Groves at Ladue

Watch: Trinity at DuBourg

Watch: St. Dominic at Cardinal Ritter

Watch: SLUH at De Smet

Watch: Marquette at Kirkwood

Watch: Helias at Vianney

Watch: Normandy at St. Mary's

Watch: McCluer at Oakville

Watch: Mehlville at Hazelwood West

