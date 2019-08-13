HIGHLAND, Illinois — Geoff Hartlieb, from Highland, Illinois, started his college career off at Quincy University as a collegiate basketball player.

After his freshman year, he transferred to Lindenwood University in St. Charles to return to his true passion, baseball.

Hartlieb pitched for Lindenwood for four successful years, which eventually led to him getting drafted in the 37th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He is now a professional pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

And this past weekend, when the Cardinals played the Pirates at Busch, Hartlieb had over 200 hundred friends and family come out to watch him pitch.

His journey to the big leagues is one of the most remarkable stories out there.. but unfortunately, he had to deal with a tragic heartbreak while making his way there.

His mother Wendy died of lung cancer four years ago and since then... before every appearance, he pays tribute to his mother.

Hartlieb said, "It was a tough couple of years, no doubt about it. But I know she's with me. She's got the best seat in the house every time I go out there."

