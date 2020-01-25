The All-Star skills challenge on Friday night provided more than a few great moments for St. Louis hockey fans.

Tomas Hertl donned a Justin Bieber mask against Binnington, Binnington then won the save streak, Al MacInnis took part in one more hardest shot challenge and Wayne Gretzky and Brett Hull made Enterprise Center go insane.

But perhaps the coolest moment of all came from the Tkachuks. Blues legend Keith joining his All-Star sons Matthew and Brady on the shooting stars platform was just about the ultimate St. Louis family moment. Then Matthew went and made it even better.

When it was Matthew's turn to take his turn in the shooting stars challenge, he took off his Calgary Flames sweater to reveal a custom-made baby blue St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina number four sweater.

Watch: Matthew Tkachuk talks about repping Yadier Molina at the All-Star Game

The crowd absolutely lost its mind. Matthew knew the perfect way to play to the hometown crowd.

"I just kind of decided last minute a couple of days ago to throw a 'Molina 4' on the back," Matthew said. "It was pretty cool. I wanted to show a little bit of blue, because of hockey... I didn't want it all totally baseball. People seemed to like it."

Matthew said Molina didn't know he was going to do it, but he hopes he gets to see it.

The crowd showered the Tkachuks with cheers the entire night, and the love of the St. Louis fans was not lost on Chaminade grad Matthew.

"Yeah, it was awesome. I wanted to do that to show my appreciation for the city and how it's still the city I come back to in the summer. It's still my home," Matthew said. "I've got a couple close people here in attendance and I'm sure they all loved it."

As for the actual shooting stars event, the new TopGolf-style challenge seemed to be a hit for the fans and players alike. Matthew said that while challenging, it was fun to play off the energy from the crowd, and special to have his dad join him on the stage.

"I loved that event at the end. It's super hard, though. It's hard to hit that middle ten. I think maybe we all had the wrong mindset and we kept going for the arch, but I thought that was the best way to get the fans into it," Matthew said. "Once it goes in, they went crazy. So maybe if we were a little smarter, we probably would've went after a few different targets but it was awesome. And that was the best part of the night, and having my dad up there, that was cool."

Watch: Keith Tkachuk talks about watching his sons play in the All-Star Game in St. Louis

