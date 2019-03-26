Kolten Wong isn't a rookie anymore.

The 28-year-old Hawaii native is a veteran, entering his sixth full season in St. Louis.

The slick-fielding second baseman is one of the smoothest infielders in the game, and proved it by being a finalist for a gold glove award in 2018.

He's looking to take home the hardware this season.

We sat down with Wong in Jupiter to talk about the gold glove snub, his relationship with manager Mike Shildt and the (surprising) second baseman he's always wanted to emulate.

Even before he debuted as a Cardinal in 2013, it seemed like every fan, not just the hardcore ones who obsess over prospects, knew his name.

Now with five full seasons under his belt, it might be enough time to look back and think; has he lived up to the hype?

For his career Wong holds a .255/.325/.380 slash line.

Ok, not great when you just look at that.

Wong has been an over 10 WAR player for his career, though, and was a 3.5 WAR player last season.

The former Hawaii Warrior seems to have found his niche.

In just defensive WAR in 2018 Wong was third among all national league players. (Actually there were three Cardinals in the top 10)

If Wong can continue to provide well-above-average defense at second base coupled with a decent showing with the bat near the bottom of the Cardinals' order, the team should be in good shape.

The Cardinals have enough big boppers in 2019 near the front part of the lineup.

Plugging defensive stalwarts like Wong and Harrison Bader into the bottom of the lineup every game shouldn't be a problem if those big names at the top do their jobs.

And it's not like Wong is a liability at the plate either.

He's proven he has some surprising pop at times (12 home runs as a rookie) and above-average speed (35 stolen bases in his first two seasons) to catch you by surprise if your focus lapses.