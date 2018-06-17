In what is increasingly becoming a lost season for Dexter Fowler, he found himself on first base in a tie game after drawing a leadoff walk in the sixth inning Saturday night against the Cubs.



When Yairo Munoz followed with a single, Fowler advanced to second – and then found himself in the middle of nowhere when he couldn’t decide whether to stay at second or head to third. Instead he did neither, got into a rundown and was thrown out.



The Cubs jumped on the opening and took the lead in the seventh and secured the win on a two-run homer by Jason Heyward off Jordan Hicks in the eighth.



The loss was the fourth in a row for the Cardinals, their longest losing streak since dropping seven in a row last June.



Fowler’s baserunning gaffe was not the only thing that went wrong foe the Cardinals. Carlos Martinez was better than in his previous two starts but still walked six, one intentionally, and needed 98 pitches to get through five innings.



The offense failed to hit a double for the fifth consecutive game and scored three runs or less for the 29th time in 68 games this season.



Here is how the game broke down:



At the plate: Marcell Ozuna staked Martinez to a 2-0 lead with his 10th homer of the year in the first inning but the Cardinals could score only once more, on an RBI single by Martinez in the fourth … They got the tying run to the plate with nobody out in the ninth following Munoz’s third hit of the night and a single by Kolten Wong, but Greg Garcia grounded out and Matt Carpenter and Tommy Pham struck out to end the game and strand runners on second and third … Pham had a single in the third, extending his hitting streak to 10 games but he has only one extra-base hit, a homer, over that stretch ... The Cardinals have now gone 193 plate apprarances since their last double.



On the mound: Martinez is the first Cardinals pitcher to walk five or more batters in three consecutive games since Jason Marquis in 2005. The last to do it before Marquis was Bob Gibson in 1975 … He also allowed a home run to Addison Russell, the first homer off Martinez in 47 innings, in the fourth then let a leadoff walk come around to score in the fifth … Ian Happ’s double off Sam Tuivailala, which came after Anthony Rizzo singled to lead off the seventh inning, broke the 3-3 tie … Heyward’s homer was the first off Hicks this season.



Key stat: After hitting just three homers in 196 at-bats in the first two months of the season, Ozuna has hit five homers in his last seven games and now has seven in 14 games this month. Ozuna has driven in at least one run in his last seven games, the first Cardinal to do that since Matt Holliday in 2013.



Worth noting: Pham was thrown out trying to steal second in the third inning. In 14 games this month, the Cardinals have two stolen bases and have been thrown out three timed. Since May 1, they have 13 steals and have been thrown out 13 times … Greg Holland threw a scoreless inning for Springfield on Saturday night, although he did give up a hit and a walk with two outs before getting an inning-ending strikeout.



Looking ahead: Jack Flaherty will get the start in the final game of the series on Sunday night, trying to prevent the series sweep. It will be his first career start against the Cubs.



