Chase Garbers threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading California to a 35-20 win over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.

Christopher Brown Jr. ran for 120 yards on 20 carries, and Makai Polk caught five passes for season-high 105 yards as Cal (8-5) won its first bowl game since 2015.

Illinois finishes 6-7 on the season, where they made their first bowl game since 2014.

