Jedd Gyorko would probably be a starting infielder for over half the other teams in major league baseball, but he just can't crack the lineup card as a regular starter in St. Louis.

Regardless of where or when he's playing, Gyorko is ready for anything in 2019. We sat down with the utilityman at spring training in Jupiter ahead of the 2019 season.

Gyorko has 61 home runs over his three years as a Cardinal. Only Matt Carpenter has more as a redbird in that time span.

Even though his numbers as a Cardinal have been impressive given his playing time, Gyorko might be slated for even less at-bats in 2019 with Paul Goldschmidt on board.

"I'm gonna be that guy that gives them breaks, and can go periods of time where I can start and give everyone a break," Gyorko told our Frank Cusumano.

The Cardinals infield is set all the way around.

Barring injury, Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt will be the starters around the diamond.

That leaves slim pickings for playing time for a combination of Gyorko, Yairo Munoz, Drew Robinson and Jose Martinez in the infield, with Munoz or Robinson possibly not even making the team out of spring training.

Entering his seventh year in the league, Gyorko knows how to adapt.

Cardinals fans should expect close to more of the same from Gyorko in 2019.

Someone is bound to hit the DL, and Gyorko will be the one the Cardinals will turn to.

There's a lot to be said for having a security blanket that you can count on for some pop off the bench and an above average short-term replacement.