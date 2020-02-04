St. Louis is missing its Cardinals right now with opening day postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus. So, the Goldschmidts decided to bring a little baseball into our lives.

The Cardinals shared this video on Twitter of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and his kids played some backyard baseball, with his son taking on the tough task of pitching to their All-Star dad.

It's alright though. Goldy's son said he was "Adam Wainwright" on the mound in the match up with dad.

After a pitch just a little bit out of the zone, big Goldy chased a bit but was able to put it in play.

It wasn't dad's day though. The Goldschmidt kids were able to nab dad on the bases as he headed home in predictably adorable fashion.

More Cardinals Coverage

RELATED: 'I promised him I would do it' | Cardinals fan keeps 63-year opening day streak alive in memory of late husband

RELATED: Cardinals' season on The Show: Yadi walks it off on opening day against Orioles

RELATED: 'We just don’t know' | Cardinals’ Mozeliak talks about when, if season will start

RELATED: An ode to opening day in St. Louis, while we wait for baseball to come back into our lives

RELATED: Check out this giant World Series replica trophy in downtown St. Louis

RELATED: Don't go out to the ballgame, don't go out with the crowd: Cardinals hosting 'Stay Home Opener'

RELATED: Cardinals-Cubs London series officially canceled

RELATED: As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about health

RELATED: Baseball’s on hold, so we’re playing the Cardinals schedule on MLB 20 The Show