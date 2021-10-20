Inaugural Ascension Charity Classic announces more than $800,000 raised for local charities

Tournament officials announced Wednesday that the 2021 Ascension Charity Classic raised more than $800,000 for charities in north St. Louis County and beyond

ST. LOUIS — The inaugural Ascension Charity Golf Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in north St. Louis wasn't just a hit on the course. It raised close to a million dollars for local charities.

That total includes $200,000 each for the tournament's primary charities, Marygrove, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

First Tee of Greater St. Louis and PGA Reach Gateway were each presented with a donation of $30,000 as a result of the Legends Charity Challenge exhibition held on Sept. 11. That event saw golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson join with Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith and Blues head coach Craig Berube for a 9-hole match.

“The goal of the tournament from day one has always been about economic growth and charitable investment in North St. Louis County, and, to become one of the most charitable tournaments on the PGA TOUR Champions,” Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Ascension Nick Ragone said. “We are thrilled but not surprised at how St. Louis fans and the corporate community again showed the rest of the nation why our region is so unique and so special.”

The 2021 Tour Champions event at Norwood Hills was won by David Toms and set attendance records for first-year tournaments on the Tour.

The 2022 Ascension Charity Classic will take place the week of Sept. 5-11 at Norwood Hills.