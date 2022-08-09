Daly, Furyk and other big names commit to Ascension Charity Classic, Blues captain O'Reilly signs on for Legends Challenge

The Legends Charity Challenge will feature Ozzie Smith, Craig Berube and Ryan O'Reilly teaming up with golf legends Lee Trevino, Nancy Lopez and Hale Irwin.

ST. LOUIS — There will be some star power on the course at Norwood Hills again this September.

On Tuesday, the Ascension Charity Classic confirmed that big PGA Tour Champions names like defending champion David Toms, Bernhard Langer, Justin Leonard, Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Jerry Kelly and John Daly have committed early to play in the second-annual tournament held this year the week of Sept. 6-11.

Toms won the inaugural tournament in 2021 in a playoff. The Louisiana native has been a member of three Ryder Cup teams and three U.S. Presidents Cup teams.

There was also some big news announced on Tuesday about one of the signature events of the Ascension Charity Classic weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Legends Charity Challenge presented by World Wide Technology will feature golf icons Nancy Lopez, Lee Trevino and Hale Irwin, along with Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith, Blues head coach Craig Berube and Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly. Smith and Berube played in the event in 2021 alongside Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

The Legends Charity Challenge will be a 9-hole, 3-person scramble exhibition competing for a $25,000 purse for charity.

All three rounds of the Ascension Charity Classic will be broadcast on the Gold Channel, and air on 170 countries and territories.

For more information on tickets for the Ascension Charity Classic, you can visit the tournament's website by clicking here.