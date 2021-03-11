Bellerive Country Club to bring Presidents Cup to St. Louis in 2030

Another signature golf event is heading to St. Louis

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Get ready, St. Louis. Another premier golf event is headed to our town.

Officials will announce Wednesday that Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country will host the 2030 Presidents Cup.

The Presidents Cup began as a tournament in 1994 and is held every two years. It features a team of American competitors against a team of competitors from the rest of the world, excluding Europe. Europe and the United States face off every other year in the Ryder Cup.

The United States has won every Presidents Cup outside of 1998 and a tie in 2003.

The president or prime minister of the host country is the honorary chairman of the event.

Bellerive hosted the PGA Championship in 2018 that saw massive crowds and dazzling performances. Brooks Koepka won the event by two shots over Tiger Woods.

Bellerive has a long history of hosting signature golfing events. It has hosted the 1965 U.S. Open, the 1992 PGA Championship, the 2004 U.S. Senior Open, the 2008 BMW Championship, the 2013 Senior PGA Championship and the 2018 PGA Championship.

The most recent tournament at Bellerive was a hit among fans and players, who spoke glowingly of the course and experience back in 2018.