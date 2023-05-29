Boy casually hits hole-in-one at Missouri golf course

The 8-year-old was golfing with his family when his mom figured out what happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

O'FALLON, Mo. — When Landon hit his first hole-in-one, he was surprised and proud, but quickly shrugged it off.

Landon Sasek, his sister, mom and dad spent a day at the course on Saturday. The O'Fallon, Missouri, family didn't know just how special the day would be.

At hole 8 at WingHaven Country Club, a par 3, Landon took a big swing from the ladies tee.

The family drove up to the green. His dad, Scott, starts filming as his mom, Jeanine, points out the balls on the green.

"Do you see your ball?" Jeanine asked Landon. "That's my ball, that's dad's ball, that's Kenzie's ball." She pointed to the golf balls.

She beckons Landon over to the hole and they peer in together.

"What does that mean?" Jeanine asked Landon.

"I got a hole-in-one!" Landon said gently.

Jeanine hyped Landon up by celebrating, hugging him, jumping up and down and clapping.

Landon quickly went back to the golf cart, very casually referring to it as his "first" hole-in-one.

"I will never forget this moment and am thrilled for him - maybe someday he will be just as excited about it!" Jeanine wrote in her Instagram post about the feat.

Share your feel-good photos and video with 5 On Your Side. Download the free 5 On Your Side app and open the "Near Me" tab.