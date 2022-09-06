St. Louisan Chris Naegel qualifies for second career U.S. Open

"Any chance you can play for your country's open it's an honor. Not many people get to do it, so it's definitely pretty cool," Wildwood's Naegel said.

BALLWIN, Mo. — For the second time in his career, St. Louisan Chris Naegel is heading to play in one of the premier events in golf.

A native of Wildwood, Naegel qualified last week by shooting an impressive nine-under at a qualifying event in Columbus, Ohio.

"Obviously golf is a funny game. You either feel like you played it forever, or never played it, day to day. So when you get in those grooves, you just have to roll with them. It seems easier than obviously other days, and you're in the moment. It's a little easier to stay present and do the small things very well that are so hard in the game of golf," Naegel said.

Naegel played in the U.S. Open in 2018, making the weekend cut. He's fired up to get another chance.

"Any chance you can play for your country's open it's an honor. Not many people get to do it, so it's definitely pretty cool," Naegel.

The 39-year-old graduate of Marquette High School and Missouri Baptist has played on the Korn-Ferry tour in his career but got his big shot in that 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He finished tied for 56th.

"I've had some success, not as much as I'd like. I think that's probably everybody's case. But I've been able to keep chasing it and doing what I love and to play in another U.S. Open is something special," Naegel said.

One thing Naegel is most looking forward to this year is sharing the experience with those closest to him.

"It's pretty cool because my kids are a little older now, so they'll remember this one. Probably more excitement in that aspect since I'll be able to share it with my family," Naegel said.

This year's U.S. Open will be played at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts from June 13-19.