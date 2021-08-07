Kids getting a free chance to learn golf at Norwood Hills Country Club

Some have never picked up a club, but there are some who are suddenly blossoming, like Lea Macon, who has a gorgeous swing at age 15

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It's been going for four years. It happens once a week for about 2 hours

The game of golf is being taught at Norwood Hills Country Club, and there are a lot of perks.

“Free uniforms and snacks at the end,” one of the new golfers said.

Some have never picked up a club, but there are some who are suddenly blossoming, like Lea Macon, who has a gorgeous swing at age 15.

“When I first got here, it was bad. I wanted to try something new. Now the coaches are like, ‘Are you a pro golfer?’” Macon said.

Thanks to Tee Masters, PGA Reach, Under Armour and Ascension, these kids uniforms, clubs, balls and lessons — sometimes from PGA professional Jay Delsing — are free.

“It's fun to watch these kids these guys go from ‘Oh man this is kinda fun,’” Delsing said. “And if one little lady or one little takes up the game, the whole program is worthwhile.”