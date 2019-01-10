ST. LOUIS — The PGA Tour Champions — formerly the Senior PGA — will announce an agreement to host events in St. Louis for the next three or four years at an event next week.

A person familiar with the agreement told 5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano said the announcement will come at an event at Norwood Hills Country Club in Jennings, Missouri, on Tuesday.

The person said they hope the tournaments held in St. Louis will become premier events on the tour based on the excitement from the 2018 PGA Championship, which was held at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri, in August of 2018.

The PGA Tour Champions holds about 30 events with millions of dollars up for grabs. The tour roster includes Vijay Singh, John Daly, Fred Couples and tour champion Bernhard Langer, who has 40 career victories in Tour Champions events.

More sports news:

RELATED: The hidden meanings in the Blues' Stanley Cup Championship ring design

RELATED: Why the underdog Cardinals can play spoiler this postseason

RELATED: ‘Maybe some situations could have been handled better’ | Former Trinity coach reacts to being let go