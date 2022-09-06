St. Louis native, pro golfer Chris Naegel is on a career hot streak

Marquette High School graduate Chris Naegel has been qualifying for PGA Tour events left and right throughout July.

ST. LOUIS — Before 2022, St. Louis native Chris Naegel only had four starts on the PGA Tour. Now, he's set to make four starts this July alone.

On Monday at The Orchards in Washington, Michigan, Naegel shot a 6-under 66 to tie for the best round of the day and qualify for the Rocket Mortgage Classic this upcoming weekend in Detroit, Michigan.

Naegel has also qualified for the John Deere Classic (finished T-16), Barracuda Championship (Missed cut) and 3M Open (Missed cut) this July. All of those qualifiers came on Mondays as well. Not a bad start to the week.

The 39-year-old is a native of Wildwood and a Marquette High School graduate.

Naegel's biggest day in 2022 came when he qualified for the U.S. Open for the second time in his career. This time, he finished tied for 56th.

A member of Meadowbrook Country Club, Naegel could be in line for status on the Korn Ferry Tour if he can finish with enough points this season.