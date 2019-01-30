ATLANTA — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sidestepped questions of whether he was comfortable with Colin Kaepernick remaining unsigned in the two years since he kneeled during the national anthem to protest social injustice.

He said clubs are in charge of their own personnel decisions and that "is something we take pride in."

But he did not comment on questions about whether he was OK with the way the league has responded to what many believe is collusion by teams to not sign Kaepernick.

He also did not address how the league's actions would be viewed in history.