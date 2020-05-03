PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Result: Mets 4, Cardinals 1

It was a slow day for the Cardinals offense on Wednesday as they lost to the Mets in Port St. Lucie. The Cardinals were held to only three hits through the first eight innings, one of which was a home run by 19-year-old prospect Nolan Gorman.

Jack Flaherty allowed three runs in his four innings of work.

Here is how the game broke down:

High: Gorman’s first home run left him 7-of-22 for the spring, including two doubles and four RBIs.

Low: Flaherty gave up hits to the first three Mets batters in the first inning, putting the Cardinals behind 2-0 before he recorded his first out.

Watch: Nolan Gorman talks about his first big league spring training

At the plate: Other than Gorman’s home run, the Cardinals had only a double by Austin Dean and a single by Tommy Edman through the eighth inning. Dean was picked off second, and Edman also was thrown out trying to steal second after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning … The Cardinals added two hits in the ninth, from Dennis Ortega and Dean, but ended the game 0-of-5 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound: After giving up the three consecutive hits to begin the game, Flaherty retired nine of the next 10 hitters he faced before giving up another run in the fourth … Daniel Ponce de Leon allowed one run in his three innings of work before Junior Fernandez pitched another scoreless inning.

Off the field: The first round of tests on Andrew Miller’s right hand did not reveal any reasons for why he had trouble getting a feel for the baseball when he was warming up on Monday. Miller was able to play catch on Wednesday and will undergo further testing in the next couple of days.

Up next: The Cardinals will split their squad for a pair of games on Thursday. Adam Wainwright will start against the Mets in Jupiter and is scheduled to pitch four innings, followed by Kwang Hyun Kim. The other half of the team will play the Nationals on Thursday night in West Palm Beach, with Carlos Martinez the scheduled starter.

More Cardinals Coverage

RELATED: Cardinals' Andrew Miller loses feeling for pitches

RELATED: Thousands joining in on Adam Wainwright’s 'conversation with God' through 'Walking with Waino' Bible study

RELATED: Hudson continues to hone command, Wong shines on defense as Cardinals beat Astros in Jupiter

RELATED: Andrew Knizner is controlling what he can control as Yadier Molina's 'heir apparent'

RELATED: Extending Kolten Wong should be on the Cardinals' itinerary

RELATED: Urban Chestnut Brewing Company creates new beer to honor Stan Musial

RELATED: Kolten Wong is already in Gold Glove midseason form

RELATED: Carlson, Robert among top MLB rookies to watch in 2020

RELATED: Cecil's best outing of spring 'encouraging' in Cardinals win over Twins