O'FALLON, MO--The River City Rascals suffered their worst loss of the 2018 season on Thursday night at CarShield Field, dropping the finale to the Gateway Grizzlies 12-1. The win gave the Grizzlies the 2-1 series win and evened the season series between the two teams at 3-3.

The Grizzlies scored two in the first inning on back-to-back RBI singles from Terry McClure and Justin Ellison, and then scored five in the third inning. After consecutive bases-loaded walks from Ellison and Joel McKeithan, Cam Adams doubled home two more and a Cody Livesay sacrifice fly gave Gateway the 7-0 lead. A McKeithan RBI double in the fourth made it 8-0.

The Rascals got on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning on a solo homer from Paul Kronenfeld, who finished with three hits on the night. The Grizzlies tacked on four additional runs in the top ninth, including three bases-loaded walks.

Mike Elwood (3-2) was stellar for the Grizzlies, going seven innings without allowing a run, while striking out seven. Rascals starter Lucas Laster (1-3) allowed six runs, five earned, in two innings. He walked four and struck out three.

The Rascals (19-16) host the Florence Freedom for the first of a three-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT. Hector Hernandez is expected to start for the Rascals.

© 2018 KSDK