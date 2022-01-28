St. Louis County middle schooler stuns with half-court buzzer beater

Ella Robinson, 13, beat the third-quarter buzzer with a shot that sent the crowd into an uproar.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Cameras captured the incredible moment last week when 13-year-old Ella Robinson sank a half-court buzzer-beater during a middle school basketball game.

The Green Park Lutheran School 8th-grader plays on the Vikings girls basketball team. The stunning moment happened last week during one of their home games.

In the final moments of the third quarter, a member of the opposite team missed a shot and the ball went to Ella. She made her shot from beyond half court right before the buzzer sounded. The crowd erupted as it went in.

Incredible 3 Pointer From Behind Half Court 🏀 Last night Ella R. made an incredible buzzer beater to end the third quarter of the girl’s basketball game! 🤯 😳 If you don’t already, follow the Green Park Lutheran School Athletics for live streaming of our games and for more info about what’s happening in the world of athletics at Green Park. #GPLS #discovergreenpark #greenparkathletics #govikings #ladyvikings #youthsports #stlathlete #stlsports #stlgradeschool #stlmiddleschool #girlsbasketball Posted by Green Park Lutheran School on Friday, January 21, 2022

Ella's teammates cheered and rushed her, tackling her to the ground in excitement. A referee put his hands on his head in seeming astonishment.

Her father, Scott Robinson, posted the video to Facebook with the caption "A proud father moment at Ella’s basketball game tonight! Way to go Ella Robinson !! ❤️ you."