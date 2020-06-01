ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University Billikens have one of the best kept secrets in college basketball. Ok, maybe technically two of the best kept secrets in college basketball.

Juniors Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin are powering the Billikens as one of the best tandems in the country.

As of the conclusion of SLU's overtime win against UMass, French and Goodwin are the only teammates in America averaging a double double.

French is averaging 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds a game, and Goodwin is averaging 15.1 points and 10.8 rebounds a game.

Both are in the top 20 players in the country in rebounding, and Goodwin is the only player under 6-foot-5 to crack the top 50 list.

The duo find themselves near the top of some other national statistical lists as well.

French is 22nd in the NCAA in blocked shots per game with 2.57, and is also SLU's career leader in that category.

Goodwin is 23rd in the country in steals per game with 2.33, and already has seven double-doubles this season. Only 15 players in the NCAA have more.

The tandem's gaudy stats are showing up in the win column as well. The Billikens are 12-3 on the season, with two of those losses coming to ranked opponents.

For French and Goodwin, it's all been about patience to get to this point.

"Coming in, me and Jordan talked about these things even before we stepped on campus," French said after the team's win over UMass. "We just knew these things would come and we had to be patient... We knew if we stayed working and things like that this would happen."

Watch: Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French talk about their hot start to the season

The duo also gave a lot of credit for their impressive seasons to their coaching staff, and head coach Travis Ford.

"Having a coach like Coach Ford who has so much faith in us just makes it easier for us," Goodwin said.

And as you might expect. There is some friendly competition between these two, especially when it comes to rebounding.

Goodwin has the rebounding edge right now, but French has a theory as to why...

"Oh yeah definitely. He'll definitely miss a few layups so he can get more rebounds," French said jokingly of his teammate.

Whatever this dynamic duo is doing, SLU is going to need them to keep it up. SLU is just getting into their conference schedule, with tough opponents like Dayton, VCU and Richmond on the horizon.

