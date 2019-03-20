Yadier Molina once told the media "I'm out", after his contract expires in 2020.

If Yadi does decide to retire after the next two seasons, someone is going to have to attempt to live up to replacing a legend.

At least right now, Andrew Knizner looks to be that guy.

We talked with Knizner about the pressure from fans, how he even became a catcher and what kind of relationship he has with the Cardinals' pitchers at spring training in Jupiter.

As Knizner told us in our interview, he's actually a bit new to this whole catching thing.

A converted third baseman, Knizner transitioned to behind the plate in as a sophomore at North Carolina State.

He's had some first class catching mentors with the Cardinals as well in Mike Matheny and of course, Yadier Molina.

While he still might be learning the nuances of being a catcher, he's always been lethal with a bat in his hand.

In three full seasons in the minors, Knizner has hit 25 home runs, holds a .310 average and an .833 slugging percentage.

He won't crack the big club this season, as Matt Wieters seems poised to handle backup duties for Yadi, but Knizner is coming, and right now appears to be tabbed as Molina's successor.

The Cardinals felt comfortable enough to trade away long thought of Molina successor Carson Kelly to the Diamondbacks in the offseason, opening the door for Knizner to step into the spotlight.

The 24-year-old Virginia native seems up to the task.

It shouldn't be too long before we hear his name over the Busch Stadium PA system.

