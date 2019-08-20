ST. LOUIS — As St. Louis prepares for Tuesday's "significant" announcement from MLS4TheLou, let's look back a bit on how we got here.

After the original vote failed in April of 2017, it looked like the MLS to St. Louis dream might be dead.

But a local ownership group rose from the ashes of that vote to take control, and forced the MLS to take a serious look at St. Louis.

Now, the city is on the precipice of adding another professional franchise to the rich sports history of St. Louis.

Here's our original story when the Taylor and Kavanaugh families first announced their #MLS4TheLou mission.

“We believe an MLS team will bring together the many different segments of the St. Louis community, uniting people in their passion for a global sport,” Carolyn Kindle Betz said at the original announcement, “It will be a strong attraction for the city and region as we work to bring young people and new talent for businesses. An MLS team will be an exciting addition to downtown St. Louis and further proof of a renaissance taking shape in the city we love.”

From there, it didn't take too long to get the ball rolling.

#MLS4TheLou's proposal was talked about glowingly by Major League Soccer, and outside sources as well.

Things have really picked up this year.

We got new renderings of the potential stadium in April, and they were spectacular.

Then, late last week, news broke that MLS4TheLou would be presenting a "major announcement" on Tuesday.

That "major announcement" is expected to be the confirmation of the arrival of Major League Soccer in St. Louis.

Since then, we've talked to various soccer and business experts in town, to see just how much a professional team could impact the city.

