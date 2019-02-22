JUPITER, Fla. – It’s the restaurant that never closes…

5 On Your Side’s sports director Frank Cusumano stopped by the Cardinals food truck that keeps players fed during spring training.

Two chefs traveled down to Florida with the team to ensure they’re fed during spring training. Courtland Eiland and Mark Toombs are assigned to cook healthy and tasty meals for the players each day.

So, what are some of the players’ favorites? The chefs said…

Yadi likes ham and cheese sandwiches

Harrison Bader enjoys chimichurri

Adam Wainwright is a barbeque guy

Kolton Wang enjoys fried rice

Matt Carpenter’s probably comes as no surprise… SALSA! And chicken.