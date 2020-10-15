2021 Highland Shootout high school basketball tournament canceled

The Highland Shootout is the oldest and arguably most popular high school basketball tournament in Illinois and the St. Louis metro area

HIGHLAND, Ill. — One of the biggest and most anticipated basketball tournaments in the country won't take place in 2021.

Highland Shootout director Matt Powers announced on Twitter the event will not take place next year, citing restrictions on travel, attendance and player safety because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Highland Shootout is the oldest and arguably most popular high school basketball tournament in Illinois and the St. Louis metro area, with some of the top recruits and teams in the Midwest competing.

Current and former NBA stars like Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Andre Igoudala, Michael Porter Jr., Darius Miles and Brandan Wright have played in the tournament over the years.

Powers said on Twitter he's looking forward to a "HUGE" event in 2022.

Sad to announce the 2021 Highland Optimist Shootout will not take place. Restrictions on travel, attendance, and player safety make it nearly impossible to host. @_pbaldwin23 vs @HunterSallis_ would've been the best in 30 years - looking forward to a HUGE event in 2022. — Matt Powers (@hilandshootout) October 14, 2020