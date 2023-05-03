Mater Dei claims first-ever girls' basketball state championship

Alyssa Koerkenmeier registered a triple double, with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead Mater Dei to the title.

NORMAL, Ill. — For the first time in program history, the Mater Dei Knights are champions in girls' basketball.

Mater Dei topped Byron 62-46 to claim the Illinois 2A state crown in Normal, Illinois, on Saturday.

The Knights' star sophomore center had a performance for the ages in the state championship.

It was a 27-2 season for the Knights on their way to the title, which comes in the program's first-ever trip to state.