Undefeated CBC Cadets face Chaminade in rivalry game for biggest test yet

ST. LOUIS — The CBC Cadets will host Chaminade in a heated rivalry game Friday night. It will be the first time the two teams meet this season.

CBC heads into the game with an undefeated (5-0) record following the team’s 69-53 win over St. Louis Christian Academy.

The Cadets have offensive help from across the court. Junior guard Robert Martin leads the team in scoring with 87 points through five games, and the highly touted junior guard Larry Hughes Jr. isn’t far behind with 71 points this season.

CBC has scored at least 54 points in each game this season. The Cadets will face a Chaminade team who has scored at least 52 points this season in each of the team’s seven games.

Chaminade heads into Friday night’s matchup with a 6-1 record. The team’s sole loss came in week five to Vashon High School. The Wolverines won by three points.

Since the loss, Chaminade has rebounded and scored a combined 152 points in the two games since.

Chaminade head basketball coach Frank Bennett said playing a tough schedule has helped them improve exponentially.

“I mean that’s what it’s all about,” Bennett said. “You want to play the best of the best, and you want to play teams that can expose your weaknesses so you can fine-tune your team for the playoff run.”

Like CBC, Chaminade also has offensive depth that’s contributed to their consistently high-scoring games.

Chaminade Junior forward Tarris Reed Jr. has scored 134 points through the first seven games of the season, averaging roughly 19 points per game. Junior guard Damien Mayo Jr. has also been a contributing factor to Chaminade’s wins, averaging nearly 16 points per game.

Bennett said this is a game the team looks forward to each season.