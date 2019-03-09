CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Chaminade’s Luke Kasubke made his verbal commitment to Kansas State University Tuesday morning.

Kasubke, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, visited Manhattan, Kansas over Labor Day weekend. He made the announcement on his Instagram. He’s been on K-State’s radar for quite some time.

Earlier in the month, he visited Loyola University in Chicago and Saint Louis University.

Rivals150 ranks Kasubke No. 144 in the country for the 2020 graduating class. And according to 247Sports, Kasubke is ranked No. 149 overall, the No. 31 shooting guard and the No. 5 player in Missouri for the class of 2020.

Over the summer, Kasubke won the Peach Jam Championship with his MoKan team.

5 On Your Side’s Ahmad Hicks talked with Kasubke back in January. Kasubke said he has dreams of making to the next level and becoming the next great Red Devil, but he knows he can't get there based off talent alone. His work ethic has not only made him a better basketball player but also a better teammate and friend because, at the end of the day, that's what Kasubke cares about most.

