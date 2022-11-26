East St. Louis wins program's 10th football state championship

The "City of Champions" is bringing home another piece of hardware after dominating the state championship game on Saturday.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The "City of Champions" is going to have to make room in the trophy case.

The East St. Louis Flyers captured another football state championship in Illinois 6A on Saturday, with a dominating 57-7 win over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

The title is East St. Louis' 10th as a program, and second in the past three seasons (not including the COVID year of 2020).

Head Coach Darren Sunkett's team was dominating this season, outscoring their Illinois High School opponents 523 to 64.

In the championship, running back TaRyan Martin ran for three touchdowns and Robert "Pops" Battle threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.