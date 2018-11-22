The annual Kirkwood-Webster Groves Turkey Day Game is underway. It’s the 117th meeting between the two high schools in the annual Thanksgiving Day game.

The rivalry dates back to 1898. It's the oldest and longest-running football rivalry west of the Mississippi River.

Webster Groves leads the all-time series 58-51-7, but Kirkwood is on a roll with an unprecedented five straight wins. The Kirkwood Pioneers are looking to extend the streak. This season they’re 7-4, while the Webster Statesmen are winless this year.

