'They're going to be remembered forever': Fort Zumwalt South pulls off girls soccer 3-peat

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Not many athletes know what it feels like to win a state championship, let alone three. To get a glimpse into what it does feel like, you'd have to ask the seniors for Fort Zumwalt South girls soccer.

“It was definitely the most emotional for me because it’s three times in a row so you’re making history. But it’s also the last time you’re gonna be able to do it," senior midfielder Brooke Cattoor said.

When the clock struck zero on South's 2 to 1 win in the Class 3 state title game against Smithville, the Bulldogs pulled off history, with the first three-peat in girls soccer by a Missouri public school.

“Nobody really expected for us to win it three times. They didn’t think it would be possible for us. So we felt like proving everybody wrong," Cattoor said. “It’s definitely exciting to be able to do that and kind of show all the other schools and everybody in the community what we’re made of, so it’s nice.”

“I think once we got there again we were like, ‘We’re gonna have to do it again. There’s no other option. We have to do it," senior midfielder Isabel Montileone said.

“We can walk away with our heads held so high for this accomplishment. It’s a really cool experience and I’m so proud of this group of girls and coaches," head coach LeAnne Sanders said.

Coach Sanders has been leading the Bulldogs for three seasons, so she's a perfect three-for-three in state championships.

“As we go forward I obviously know that pressure will always be on. But the way I look at it is that with high school season, it’s so special because you get that group of girls for that year and that year only. And then there’s a new mix the next year. And it’s really a cool experience. But three for three is a pretty awesome feeling," Sanders said.

With three straight state championships, you can call it a dynasty. And this team, especially its seniors, has a legacy to leave behind.

“It’s a group of girls that has bonded from the get-go, and they’ve trusted each other. Each girl that has been a part of this team really has been able to work hard together and they fight for each other. This senior class has really set the tone. We had that restart after COVID, and they kind of had to set the tone for where the program was going," Sanders said. "They’re going to be remembered forever. They’re going to inspire future generations which is huge."

“I take it like we play for our family, community and school. And whenever people walk into school, they’ll be like, 'They did that three times, that’s crazy.’ And whenever I come back I’ll think to myself, ‘I really did that,'" senior center back Mia Brown said.

“I think it’ll be good for the program. They see, ‘Oh they did that in this year, this year and that year. Now we should want to do that and be like them. And maybe even do better than them.’ So I think it’s like setting the bar," Cattoor said.

“It’s still not going to feel real. But I know when I come back and look at these I’ll remember all the times. And I hope when people come to the school and see those it motivates them to do better," Montileone said.

And now the logical question... Can they make it a four-peat?

“We’re bringing back a lot of really, really talented players. We had some players out for injury this year, so they’ll be joining us. So you never know," Sanders said.

